Stock Trading: TSLA, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, FB & SQ Technical analysis Elliott Wave Forecast [Video]

US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL, Square SQ, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA. Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading.
US Stocks Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast overview:
Stocks softer in the last session which is in line with the Bullish Weekly Cycle you can find on the tradinglounge site.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave (a) of b) of A of (4).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave (iv) of v) of 5 of (3).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave v) of 5 of (3).
Square SQ Elliott Wave bearish count starting to gain weight, that is Wave (4).
Facebook FB Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (v) of c) of B of (4).
Shortcuts to what you want:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Analysis.
04:45 Alphabet Elliott Wave Analysis.
05:45 Apple Elliott Wave Analysis.
10:35 Square Elliott Wave Analysis.
14:40 Facebook Elliott Wave Analysis.
18:00 Tesla Elliott Wave Analysis.
21:00 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls have better chances after a dovish Powell
The greenback plummeted on Friday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh weekly high of 1.1801 to settle a few pips below it. The week starts with a holiday in the UK, which may keep volumes low. EUR/USD has shifted to bullish in the near term, it needs to clear the 1.1800 area.
GBP/USD: Further gains depending on the dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.3805, shedding some 50 pips ahead of the close to finish the day around 1.3760. The UK government does not plan new measures despite the spread of Delta. GBP/USD has a limited bullish potential, but the broad dollar’s weakness could push it higher.
Gold could target $1,830 next ahead of NFP
The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the XAU/USD pair to climb above $1,800 at the start of the week. However, the pair struggled to clear the key resistance area that seems to have formed at $1,810 mid-week.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Why is PLTR stock up?
What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post.