Stock Market Report S&P 500 - NASDAQ 100 - RUSSELL 2000 - DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - ASX 200. Elliott Wave Analysis
Summary: Still expecting another low for indices, the current move up part of a corrective rally. Normally I look for indices lead from stocks, however some stocks are displaying strength and some weakness so this mix bag is showing up in the Nasdaq 100 pattern as a probable wave four triangle at the current low.
Trading Strategies: Nil
Video Chapters
00:00 SP 500 (SPX)
05:02 NASDAQ (NDX)
08:26 Russell 2000 (RUT)
10:43 DAX 40 (DAX)
16:07 FTSE 100 UKX (UK100)
22:15 ASX 200 (XJO)
38:47 End
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com
