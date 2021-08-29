Stock Trading:Pinterest (PINS) & UiPath Inc (PATH) Technical analysis Elliott Wave Forecast [Video]

Pinterest Inc.,
PINS: Daily Chart, August 26 2021.
We should be missing one last move down, so look closely the 23.6 and 38.2 fib level, and after that we can look for buys.
UiPath Inc.,
PAHT: 4H Chart, August 26 2021
After a confusing start which could be labelled as complex we may have completed a leading diagonal into wave {I} and we are now going higher.
Shortcuts to what you want:
00:00 PINS Elliott Wave Analysis.
03:25 PATH Elliott Wave Analysis.
06:52 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
