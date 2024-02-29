Stock Market Today: Equity markets recover after recoiling from US PCE inflation

- The NASDAQ closed at a three-year high on Thursday.
- January PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations.
- S&P and DJIA both posted a fourth straight month of gains.
The S&P 500 (SPX) index rose 0.52% to close the session at 5,096.27. The Dow Jones (DJIA) climbed 0.12% to end at 38,996.39, while the Nasdaq (IXIC) gained 0.90% to finish at 16,091.92.
Stock market news
The Technology Sector rose 1.3% on Thursday as the best-performing major S&P sector for the day. The Health Sector was the biggest loser of the equity sectors, falling 0.68%.
Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) was the biggest Thursday gainer, rising more than 14.56% and closing at $35.32. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) fell 8.63% to end at $52.69, beating out Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) as the day's loss leader with BBWI shares falling 5.44% and hitting $45.70 at the closing bell.
Assessing the latest developments in financial markets, “S&P 500 (-0.17%) still experiencing little movement since Nvidia’s earnings last week. The latest decline means the index is still on track for a weekly loss, and there were larger falls for the NASDAQ (-0.55%) and the Magnificent 7 (-0.58%),” said Jim Reid, global head of economics and thematic research at Deutsche Bank, and continued:
“Meanwhile in Europe, the story was also one of losses yesterday, with the STOXX 600 down -0.35%. That said, the DAX (+0.25%) continued to outperform, posting a 6th consecutive advance and closing at a fresh all-time high.”
Risk mood improves after PCE inflation data
Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, declined to 2.4% on a yearly basis in January, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday. This reading followed the 2.6% increase recorded in December and came in line with the market expectation. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index rose 0.3% as forecast. The Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.8% on a yearly basis, matching analysts' estimate.
Breaking: US Core PCE inflation edges lower to 2.8% as expected.
Reflecting the improving risk mood after PCE inflation data, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down more than 2% on the day.
Assesing the PCE inflation report "the core PCE deflator rose 0.4% last month, marking the fastest pickup in a year, but the annual pace of core inflation still ticked down a tenth to 2.8%. While the large monthly gain suggests rate cuts aren't imminent, the continued move back toward the Fed's 2% target is consistent with rate cuts appearing on the horizon", said Wells Fargo Research Team. "Ultimately we'd suggest you look through the January data. The 1% pop in income won't continue, and the gain in price growth is likely not the start of renewed sustained inflationary pressure. We expect consumer momentum remains intact and that a still-sturdy labor market should offer support to spending this year, even if that pace of spending is set to moderate. The upside of that moderation will be less demand-pull on inflation."
The BEA downwardly revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the US in the fourth quarter to 3.2% from 3.3% in the initial estimate.
The US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday that Durable Goods Orders declined by 6.1%, or $18 billion, to $276.7 billion in January. This reading followed the 0.3% decrease recorded in December and came in worse than the market expectation for a contraction of 4.5%.
New York Fed President John Williams said late Wednesday that the inflation outlook has improved and that his baseline scenario was for three rate cuts in 2024.
Fed on course to begin lowering rates at the June FOMC meeting – ABN Amro.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are nearly fully pricing in a no change in the Fed policy rate in March and see an 80% probability of another pause in May.
The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO), Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) and Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) will be among top companies that will release quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.
