Stock Market Today: Equity markets recover after recoiling from US PCE inflation

Share:

The NASDAQ closed at a three-year high on Thursday.

January PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations.

S&P and DJIA both posted a fourth straight month of gains.

The S&P 500 (SPX) index rose 0.52% to close the session at 5,096.27. The Dow Jones (DJIA) climbed 0.12% to end at 38,996.39, while the Nasdaq (IXIC) gained 0.90% to finish at 16,091.92.

Stock market news

The Technology Sector rose 1.3% on Thursday as the best-performing major S&P sector for the day. The Health Sector was the biggest loser of the equity sectors, falling 0.68%.

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) was the biggest Thursday gainer, rising more than 14.56% and closing at $35.32. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) fell 8.63% to end at $52.69, beating out Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) as the day's loss leader with BBWI shares falling 5.44% and hitting $45.70 at the closing bell.

Assessing the latest developments in financial markets, “S&P 500 (-0.17%) still experiencing little movement since Nvidia’s earnings last week. The latest decline means the index is still on track for a weekly loss, and there were larger falls for the NASDAQ (-0.55%) and the Magnificent 7 (-0.58%),” said Jim Reid, global head of economics and thematic research at Deutsche Bank, and continued:

“Meanwhile in Europe, the story was also one of losses yesterday, with the STOXX 600 down -0.35%. That said, the DAX (+0.25%) continued to outperform, posting a 6th consecutive advance and closing at a fresh all-time high.”