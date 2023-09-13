Stock Market Report: Trading SPY QQQ NASDAQ Stocks: Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet GOOGL
Stock Market Summary: More stocks are looking bullish, we had TSLA and AMZN as bullish pattern, but now MSFT and META, meaning the NASDAQ can have Wave 4 in place and is now heading higher into Wave 5 of (3). I still need to confirm this Wave 4, but if correct, we now need to start thinking about long trade setups.
Trading Strategies: Protecting profits on short trades and looking for long trade setups over the next few sessions.
Video Chapter
00:00 NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
03:44 Apple (AAPL)
08:55 Amazon (AMZN)
13:04 NVIDIA (NVDA)
16:35 Meta Platforms (META)
20:21 Netflix (NFLX)
23:35 Alphabet (GOOGL)
26:31 Microsoft MSFT
36:05 Tesla (TSLA)
39:13 End
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge.com
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds ground near 0.6400 ahead of the Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair holds above 0.6400 during the early Asian session on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.75 after retreating from 104.96 in response to the upbeat US inflation data. The market turns cautious ahead of the Australian Employment Report.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0750 as US Dollar gains momentum Premium
The US Dollar rebounded momentarily after a brief decline following the release of US CPI data, aided by a deteriorating market sentiment on Wall Street. EUR/USD pair retreated below 1.0750 and is holding onto its daily losses. The focus now shifts to the ECB meeting and US data scheduled for Thursday.
Gold on its way to test $1,900
Gold takes a step lower for Wednesday, approaching $1,900.00. US inflation is proving stubborn, sapping strength from the XAU/USD. Gold traders will need movement from the Federal Reserve on rates before bullish momentum can spin back up.
SWIFT adds Hong Kong and Kazakhstan national banks to CBDC interoperability beta experiment
The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, better known as SWIFT, is moving forward with its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) tests. The digital fiat has been the focus of many countries, as have fund transfer facilitators such as SWIFT.
Australian Jobs Preview: Weakening global economy set to hit labor market, hurt Aussie Premium
Australia is expected to report an increase of 23,000 jobs in August after a drop in July. Slowing Chinese demand and accumulated job growth imply a weaker outcome. The Australian Dollar has shown weakness in recent months and has further room to decline.