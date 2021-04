Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty

Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks – PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery. President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on his infrastructure program and the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.Follow all the comments below and feel free to ask questions in the chat on the right-hand side of the screen. Please note that this is an experimental format, errors and omissions may occur.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.