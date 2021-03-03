Stimulus Checks: Biden reportedly agrees to lower cutoffs, paving way for Senate approval

President Joe Biden has reportedly agreed to a compromise on which Americans will receive the $1,400 stimulus checks. An agreement with moderate Democrats in the Senate paves the way to approval in the upper chamber.

Here is a tweet by the Washington Post's Erica Werner:

Biden agrees to phase out checks faster, per Dem source: pic.twitter.com/00WTBgcSPJ — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) March 3, 2021

According to Politico and other media outlets, the federal top-up to unemployment benefits will remain at $400/week, the same level that the House voted on. The ruling party was previously forced to abandon its intention to raise the minimum wage to $15 within the current covid relief package. The self-imposed deadline for approving the package is March 14.

US ten-year yields have continued climbing toward 1.50%, weighing on stocks and boosting the dollar. Gold is on the back foot, falling toward $1,700.