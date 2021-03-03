Stimulus Checks: Biden reportedly agrees to lower cutoffs, paving way for Senate approval

President Joe Biden has reportedly agreed to a compromise on which Americans will receive the $1,400 stimulus checks. An agreement with moderate Democrats in the Senate paves the way to approval in the upper chamber.
Here is a tweet by the Washington Post's Erica Werner:
Biden agrees to phase out checks faster, per Dem source: pic.twitter.com/00WTBgcSPJ— Erica Werner (@ericawerner) March 3, 2021
According to Politico and other media outlets, the federal top-up to unemployment benefits will remain at $400/week, the same level that the House voted on. The ruling party was previously forced to abandon its intention to raise the minimum wage to $15 within the current covid relief package. The self-imposed deadline for approving the package is March 14.
US ten-year yields have continued climbing toward 1.50%, weighing on stocks and boosting the dollar. Gold is on the back foot, falling toward $1,700.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
