After the Chinese renminbi almost slipped below 7 against the US dollar in the wake of the stimulus announcements at the end of September, the euphoria subsided considerably in October. USD/CNY recently traded at around 7.12 (CNY weaker), almost 1.5% above its low, Commerzbank’s FX analysts Volkmar Baur notes.
Interest rate differential to limit CNY's potential
“The main reason for this was certainly the lack of details on the support packages, which makes it difficult to assess how sustainably the manifold problems in the Chinese economy can be solved. However, the data published for September also show why we should be cautious about becoming overly optimistic about the CNY's appreciation.”
“At 0.4%, the annual rate of inflation was again very low in September - even though the volatile food component rose by 3.3%. On the one hand, petrol prices counteracted the rise in food prices. At -7.6%, they once again fell significantly. However, the core rate was also very low year-on-year at just 0.1%. In fact, it was lower than ever before, apart from the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic. And this is unlikely to change in the near future. At -2.8%, producer prices also fell significantly faster than in the previous month.”
“Sooner or later, falling real estate prices should also have an impact on rental price trends. And as these are estimated to make up around 20% of the inflation index, the core rate is likely to remain low for some time to come. We are therefore still a long way from a turn in the interest rate cycle in China. The interest rate differential to the US should therefore remain negative for the foreseeable future and limit the CNY's potential.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0800 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD holds recovery gains near 1.0800 in the European session on Thursday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed that economic activity contracted at a softening pace in early October, helping the Euro stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2950 despite soft PMI data
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2950 in the European session. Preliminary October Composite PMI in the UK edged lower to 51.7 from 52.6 in October, making it difficult for Pound Sterling to extend its recovery.
Gold price reverses part of Wednesday's corrective slide from all-time high on softer USD
Gold price (XAU/USD) builds on its steady intraday ascent and climbs to the $2,736-$2,737 area heading into the European session, reversing a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the record high.
US S&P Global PMIs set to show thriving services sector while manufacturers continue to struggle
The S&P Global preliminary PMIs for October are likely to show little variation from the September final readings. The Federal Reserve will likely trim rates again in November, with PMIs having no significant impact on the decision.
BRICS Russia summit begins with false claim the bloc has larger GDP than G7
Russian President Vladimir Putin should check his facts. In a speech at the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow on October 18, the Russian President came up with some interesting fantasy statistics about the size of the association’s GDP.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.