Steel prices drop further on soaring Covid-19 cases in China, monsoon dents demand forecasts

- A recurring resurgence of lockdown worries in China has dented the manufacturing activities significantly.
- The arrival of monsoon in some provinces of China has added fuel to the fire.
- The Chinese economy is focusing more on converting the steel sectors in a more disciplined manner.
Steel prices have taken a hit as rising cases of Covid-19 in China and the arrival of the monsoon has trimmed the demand forecasts for steel. The steel mills producers in China have dropped their production as lower steel prices are eating their profit margins.
The China economy is failing to contain the spread of the pandemic. The recurring resurgence of Covid-19 in China has scaled down their manufacturing activities and henceforth the demand for steel. Despite the implementation of the zero-Covid policy, cases of Covid-19 are surging day by day. After reporting more than 1,200 new cases over the weekend, the economy reported almost 700 cases on Monday. The cases of the pandemic are increasing at an increasing rate, which may not only affect the production process but will also trim the personal demand.
The already weak steel market is facing headwinds from the arrival of the monsoon in many provinces of China and other parts of Asia. The monsoon season carries a negative relationship with the demand for steel. The arrival of monsoon results in a suspension of ongoing construction activities and postponement of infrastructure projects and real estate.
Meanwhile, the Chinese economy is focusing more on converting the steel sectors in a more disciplined manner. The economy is planning to set up a state-backed iron-ore company, which will oversee everything from massive mine investments in West Africa to buying steel products from global suppliers, as per Bloomberg. In order to manage the same more efficiently, a management team will be composed of top officials from major metal firms.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces towards 0.6850 on hawkish RBA minutes, Bullock
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids towards 0.6850, having defended 0.6800 on the RBA minutes. The minutes showed that the board remains committed to controlling inflation. Hawkish comments from RBA's Bullock also underpin the aussie's upside despite a mixed sentiment.
EURUSD Price remains depressed below 1.0150 amid damp mood
EURUSD is trading pressured as the US dollar looks to extend its recovery. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot so far this Tuesday amid growth worries. ECB decision, Russia’s Nord Stream 1 restart hold the key for the euro.
Gold Price pressured as bears take back control with eyes on break below $1,700
The Gold Price (XAU/USD) is flat in the Tokyo open, resting within a bullish correction of the recent supply. The US dollar has been under some pressure to start the week which is giving the bulls an opportunity in the yellow metal.
How to trade this buy signal for Shiba Inu price before an explosive move to $0.0000154
Shiba Inu price is traversing a bullish pennant, indicating a continuation of an uptrend. Investors can expect a 34% upswing to $0.0000154 if the intermediate hurdles are cleared. A daily candlestick close below the $0.0000095 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for SHIB.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!