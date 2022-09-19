- Steel price pauses recent downside around one-week low, mildly bid of late.
- Fitch expects no further deterioration in China’s steel profitability.
- China’s Chengdu and Dalian lift covid-led lockdowns, PBOC cuts 14-day reverse repo rate.
Steel price rebound from nearly eight-day low on cautious optimism surrounding China. Also favoring the metal buyers could be the absence of Japan and the UK which allows the quote to brace for this week’s key monetary policy meetings. Furthermore, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) latest action also helps the industrial metal prices to remain firmer.
That said, prices of the most active steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SFE) prints nearly 0.50% intraday gains around 3,711 offshore Chinese yuan by the press time of Monday’s Asian session.
That said, the Chinese central bank lowers the 14-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.15%. “With no reverse repos maturing on Monday, China central bank injects 12 billion yuan on the day,” per Reuters.
On the other hand, global rating agency Fitch said, “Do not expect further deterioration in China's steel sector profitability following production cuts in response to weak demand,” per Reuters. Fitch also mentioned, “We expect production to recover from September as construction enters peak season.” It should, however, be noted that Fitch does not expect a strong recovery in steel demand, which in turn could keep grinding the metal prices lower.
Elsewhere, US President Biden said, “I'm more optimistic than I have been in a long time.” The national leader also stated that they are going to get control of inflation. On the same line are the covid updates from China as it unlocks Dalian and Chengdu cities while witnessing zero coronavirus cases in Beijing and one, versus zero the previous day, outside Shanghai’s quarantine zone.
However, US President Biden’s readiness to back Taiwan in case China attacks Taipei and the hawkish hopes for the Fed seem to weigh on the steel price ahead of the key monetary policy announcements.
It’s worth noting that a daily off in the UK and Japan join a light calendar to restrict the market moves on Monday, which in turn challenges the metal’s corrective bounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9950 as USD rebound gathers strength
EUR/USD is extending losses towards 0.9950 in early European trading. The US dollar recovery is gaining traction amid a cautious tone, as investors reassess aggressive Fed tightening bets amid looming recession risks. Hawkish ECB-speak fails to rescue EUR bulls.
GBP/USD: On the defensive near 1.1400 amid light trading
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.1400, amid holiday-thinned market conditions and broad US dollar strength. The UK markets are closed in observance of the Queen's funeral. Investors brace for the Fed and BOE bonanza this week.
Gold extends losses below $1,670 as DXY strengthens, Fed policy buzz
Gold has witnessed a vertical fall after failing to overstep the critical resistance of $1,680.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is eyeing more losses as an intraday inventory distribution is indicating the resumption of a downside journey ahead.
Cardano price eyes an 18% rally after $2.5 million long liquidations
Cardano price has been repeating this liquidity fractal pattern since June 18 and triggered one just a few hours ago. The fractal is simple and aims to collect the sell-stop liquidity before an explosive move to the upside.
The Week Ahead: BOE, Fed, BoJ rate decisions in focus
BoE rate meeting: Put off by a week as a period of national mourning takes place due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II the UK central bank could follow in the footsteps of the ECB two weeks ago by raising interest rates by 75bps.