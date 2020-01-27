Speculators boost net bearish Yen positions to 7-week highs

Speculators raised their bearish stance in Japanese yen in the week ended Jan. 21, bringing their net short positions to a seven-week high of -44,701 contracts, according to data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

During that time period, USD/JPY broke above 110.00 and printed an eight-month high of 110.29.

Speculators also trimmed their net bullish positions in the US Dollar Index futures markets in the seven days to Jan. 21, having boosted bullish bets in the preceding two weeks.