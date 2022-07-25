SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News and Forecast: Earnings to keep topping, but forecasts to keep dropping

- SPY finished up nearly 2% last week.
- Earnings season tops out this week with mega tech.
- Momentum slowed toward the end of last week.
The bear market rally looks to have stalled as all attention turns to earnings this week. This is probably the biggest earnings week of the season, and so it is no surprise some risk was taken off the table ahead of it. When you add in the Fed meeting, it makes for a nervous week ahead for investors and a make-or-break scenario for the bull or bear argument.
SPY news
Geopolitical tensions are back on the watchlist this morning as China and the US haggle over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Also of note naturally were reports of Russian missiles striking the Ukrainian port of Odesa, just as it appeared a deal was done to open the port to food shipments. The rally on Friday has of course stalled as PMI data was understandably poor and set the scene for this week's GDP data. The Atlanta Fed tracker has been negative for some weeks now, so it may be that the US is in a recession after all. Recessions are commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.
The rally was likely to come under pressure anyway as this week is just too big to hold large positions. We have earnings from Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), as well as most of the big oil companies. With the Fed meeting before its summer hiatus, positions were always likely to be cut, especially as liquidity remains terrible.
Earnings season is likely the next headwind for equities as neatly explained by the excellent Douglas Orr and Mr. Blonde.
SP500 down to 16X Forward earnings is cheaper but not cheap— Douglas Orr, CFA (@EquitOrr) July 25, 2022
- yes it's now below the "Taper Ave" of 16.5X
- but EPS downgrades are very likely sizable for 3-6mths
- previous downgrade periods saw 15X/13X in '15/'12 respectively
=> EPS downgrades & deratings likely = headwinds pic.twitter.com/bywvdEF47u
a first, early, look at 2Q reporting season. so far i find it subpar...but on par with what i was expecting this year. negative revisions have broadened out and recent data (PMIs) suggest more paper cuts to come. https://t.co/zyB0YAU5AA— MrBlonde (@MrBlonde_macro) July 25, 2022
This ties in with our own view of 2023 forward earnings estimates coming down from $250 to about $225. Adding in a P/E reduction to the S&P 500 though could make things get really nasty and that is even with the Fed pivot priced in.
The trailing 12-month P/E ratio for $SPX of 18.6 is below the 5-year average (23.0) and below the 10-year average (20.3). #earnings, #earningsinsight, https://t.co/jMJuMlKnTO pic.twitter.com/QFqqBM4qWu— FactSet (@FactSet) July 24, 2022
On a trailing basis, the current multiple for the S&P 500 looks more appealing, but note that earnings are coming down from a record level. Speaking of the much anticipated Fed pivot, fixed income and money markets are now growing increasingly doveish and are pricing in the first Fed rate cut in early 2023. That seems a bit too early in our view and means fixed income markets are actually buying the "transitory" line. With so much debt, the US needs to inflate its way out of it.
SPY forecast: We have to close that gap right?
We just cannot seem to quite fill the gap to $401, and this week is quite significant on that front. Perhaps some early good earnings news might get us there. $415 is the extended target on a break of $401.
SPY chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0250 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0250, recovering ground as the US dollar meets fresh supply amid a sudden positive shift in risk sentiment. Investors shrug off global economic slowdown worries and disappointing German IFO data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 as risk flows return
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2000 amid the return of risk flows, which weigh negatively on the safe-haven US dollar. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession persist amid expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold jumps back above $1,730 despite firmer yields
Gold price is picking up fresh bids, regaining $1,730 amid fresh USD weakness. European equities turn positive, ignoring looming recession fears. The further upside in the bullion could be limited by the rebound in the US Treasury yields.
Three reasons why Ethereum Classic is a sleeping giant
Vitalik Buterin commented on Ethereum Classic and its community in his recent talk at the Ethereum Community Conference. He affirmed that ETC is the original Ethereum chain and retains the blockchain prior to the attack.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!