SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: Equities rally in reponse to record low Michigan sentiment reading

- S&P 500 (SPY) gained on Friday as relief rally was sparked by falling bond yields.
- Rising recession fears fueled bond yield collapse.
- Nasdaq is the outperformer due to interest rate-sensitive growth stocks.
The equity market recovery gathered pace on Friday as a terrible reading from the University of Michigan field concerns over an imminent recession. All major indices closed higher on Friday: Dow Jones +2.68%, S&P 500 +3.06%, Nasdaq +3.49%. Energy stocks continued their recent underperformance as the ELX Energy sector was the worst performer. A global recession would naturally see oil prices fall as demand destruction sets in. This has set up the curious phenomenon we mentioned last month, whereby energy stocks are falling despite oil prices remaining high. The stock market tends to look forward by six months to one year, while oil prices reflect a more immediate time horizon.
S&P 500 (SPY) ETF news
The bullishness was everywhere on Friday. The put/call ratio fell to its lowest level since early April, while the number of stocks advancing hit nearly 85% across the entire NYSE.
Put/call ratio, daily
Percent of upside stocks, NYSE, daily
Falling yields have been the big driver of the recent rally, and after the terrible University of Michigan reading, investors are now penciling in lower rates and a peak in the hiking cycle in early 2023 before rate cuts come back into play. So sad news is good news then!
US 2-year yields, daily
Bond market volatility remains high. The MOVE index has come down, but bond investors are still struggling with direction from the Fed.
MOVE, daily
Commodity prices are also signaling a recession – look at copper go!
Copper futures, front month, daily
Copper is used as a global GDP barometer as its use is so widespread.
SPY ETF forecast: Mind the gap
The first gap is filled. Now can we get the next one done? Resistance then from $396 up to $401 will see the next gap filled. That should happen soon with the end of H1 and with indices rebalancing this Friday. It looks like equity inflows should be the dominant factor. $415, the fail from the previous bear rally, would then be the next resistance and likely a failure.
SPY chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0600 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0600 during the American trading hours on Monday. Following the mixed data releases, the US Dollar Index extended its slide below 104.00 and fueled the pair's rally in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD reverses direction, reclaims 1.2300
Following a dip below 1.2250 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its course and reclaimed 1.2300. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback helps the pair push higher in the American session as investors assess the latest data releases.
Gold bears gearing up for a breakout
XAUUSD is slowly gaining bearish traction, with sellers now aligned at lower levels. Gold advanced throughout the first half of the day, but trimmed gains and trades near a daily low of $1,820.63, as the dollar gathered momentum ahead of the US opening.
Everything you need to know about Shiba Inu’s Ryoshi Vision rewards before June 29
ShibaSwap, the native decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu coin project, announced the distribution of Ryoshi Vision rewards within the next 48 to72 hours from June 26, 2022.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!