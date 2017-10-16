Spain’s Santamaria: Catalonia still has until Thursday to rectify

Spanish Vice President/ Deputy PM, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, is on the wires now, making a scheduled speech, in response to the Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont’s letter to the Spanish government. The letter states that he is ready to start dialogue with PM Rajoy’s government.

Key Points:

Catalonia still has until Thursday to rectify

Catalan leader has not replied to Govt

Govt response on Catalonia is widely backed in Spanish parliament

Question to Puigdemont is not hard to answer

He has the power to avert next steps by Spanish Govt

Any dialogue must be held within the law