Spain’s Santamaria: Catalonia still has until Thursday to rectify

Spain’s Santamaria: Catalonia still has until Thursday to rectifyBy Dhwani Mehta
Spanish Vice President/ Deputy PM, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, is on the wires now, making a scheduled speech, in response to the Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont’s letter to the Spanish government. The letter states that he is ready to start dialogue with PM Rajoy’s government.
Key Points:
Catalonia still has until Thursday to rectify
Catalan leader has not replied to Govt
Govt response on Catalonia is widely backed in Spanish parliament
Question to Puigdemont is not hard to answer
He has the power to avert next steps by Spanish Govt
Any dialogue must be held within the law
