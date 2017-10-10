Spain's Deputy PM: Puigdemont has plunged Catalonia into uncertainty

Spain's Deputy PM: Puigdemont has plunged Catalonia into uncertaintyBy Eren Sengezer
María Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría Antón, Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, recently crossed the wires saying that Catalan leader Puigdemont has plunged Catalonia into uncertainty.
Key quotes (via Bloomberg):
- Rajoy will study next steps at cabinet meeting
- Rajoy in consultations with other parties over response to Catalonia
- Spanish PM Rajoy called an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Catalonia in Madrid at 7:00 GMT on October 11 to study the next steps.
