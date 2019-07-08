S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks losing steam below the 3,000 big figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is retracing down below the 3,000 big figure.
  • Immediate supports are seen at 2,950 and 2,910.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is retreating from below the 3,000 big figure. A break above that level is necesarry for market to continue to travel towards the 3,010 and 3,045 level.


S&P500 4-hour chart

The market is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting bullish momentum. However, in the event that the bulls fail, support is at the 2,950 level. If that level doesn’t hold, further down, 2,910 can be the next support.


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2977
Today Daily Change -11.25
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 2988.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2868.36
Daily SMA50 2878.35
Daily SMA100 2849.36
Daily SMA200 2763.6
Levels
Previous Daily High 3000.5
Previous Daily Low 2968
Previous Weekly High 3000.5
Previous Weekly Low 2952.25
Previous Monthly High 2965
Previous Monthly Low 2729.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2980.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2988.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 2970.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 2953.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 2938.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 3003.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 3018.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 3035.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD: 61.8% Fib support breached

EUR/USD closed at 1.1214 on Monday, breaching the support at 1.1223 – the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.1107 to 1.1412.  The pair has also found acceptance below the 50-day moving average of 1.1237. 

GBP/USD traders struggle amid lack of catalysts, Brexit uncertainty

Even if the absence of the major catalysts from the UK limits GBP/USD moves, uncertainty surrounding the Brexit drags the pair gradually downward as it traders near 1.2520 during early Tuesday.

USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control

USD/JPY has been trading higher in the opening hour of Tokyo, extending its gains from the late June 106.78 bottom's rising trend to a fresh high in July of 108.89 as Asia breaks the New York session high of 108.79 on the close. 

Gold: Bears aim for a break below 20-DMA

Gold has been on the backfoot due to recent supportive data for the Dollar which has reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Forex: This is the #1 Event Risk This Week

US dollar bulls remain in control with the greenback extending its gains against all of the major currencies. Friday's non-farm payrolls report sparked a broad based recovery in the greenback.

