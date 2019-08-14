S&P500 Index technical analysis: The yield curve inversion sends US equities into panic

- The S&P500 erases Tuesday's gains as the yield curve inverts.
- The market could continue declining towards the 2,814.00 and 2,790.00 levels.
S&P500 daily chart
S&P500 4-hour chart
S&P500 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|2844
|Today Daily Change
|-88.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.00
|Today daily open
|2932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2956.62
|Daily SMA50
|2946.2
|Daily SMA100
|2910.41
|Daily SMA200
|2798.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2944.25
|Previous Daily Low
|2867.25
|Previous Weekly High
|2941.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|2790.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3028.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2952.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2914.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2896.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2884.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2837.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2807.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2961.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2991.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3038.75
