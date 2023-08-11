S&P500 Futures print mild gains, yields pare the biggest daily jump in week as peak rates are in sight

- Market sentiment improves amid gradually firming bias about no rate hikes from major central banks.
- RBA’s Lowe, polls on ECB and RBNZ joins Fed talks to suggest an end of hawkish cycle.
- Mixed concerns about China, cautious mood ahead of more US inflation clues eyed prod optimists.
The risk appetite remains slightly positive on early Friday as traders gather confidence in expecting no rate hikes amid mostly downbeat inflation clues from major economies.
While portraying the mood, the S&P500 Futures defend the late Thursday’s corrective bounce off the lowest level since early July, up 0.20% intraday near 4,490, whereas the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain idle around 4.10% after rising the most in a week the previous day.
That said, unimpressive US inflation data allowed the Fed policymakers to cheer the victory over price pressure while Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe defends the latest pause in the monetary policy by citing fears of higher unemployment.
Further, the latest Reuters polls about the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and the European Central Bank (ECB) were also in favor of marking no interest rate changes in the next monetary policy meetings.
Alternatively, the fears of witnessing more geopolitical tussles between the West and China, mainly due to the US restriction on investment in China technology companies and the likely repeat of the measures by the UK and European Union, weighed on the sentiment. Further, the chatters about slower economic growth in top-tier economies and recession woes in China, Germany and the UK pushed back the US Dollar bears as well.
Furthermore, the news that China’s leading realtor Country Garden braces for debt restructuring and the anxiety ahead of more US data also prod the optimists.
It should be noted that the Chinese policymakers’ sustained defense of the Yuan also favors the market’s confidence that the Asian leader will overcome the economic fears, which in turn underpinned the latest cautious optimism in the zone.
Looking forward, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for July will precede the first readings of the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for August to direct immediate NZD/USD moves. Also important will be the UoM 5-Year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month and China news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6550 as RBA's Lowe signals more hikes
AUD/USD is advancing toward 0.6550, having caught a fresh bid on RBA Governor Lowe’s hawkish remarks, hinting at more tightening ahead. The US Dollar clings to the overnight solid recovery gains, which could limit the AUD/USD rebound. US sentiment data awaited.
USD/JPY flirts with YTD peak, remains below 145.00 mark amid fears of an intervention
USD/JPY adds to its weekly gains and steadily climbs toward 145.00 psychological mark during the Asian session, closing in on the YTD peak touched in June. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction as traders remain on guard, expectant of any intervention by Japanese authorities.
Gold rebounds from over one-month low, upside seems limited
Gold price gains some positive traction and draws support from a modest US Dollar weakness. Bets for more rate hikes by Federal Reserve and rising US bond yields might cap further gains. A positive tone around the US equity futures might also act as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
Digital Currency Group seeks to dismiss Gemini lawsuit citing inaccurate claims of fraud
The crypto space has become more than well-versed with lawsuits at this point, whether they may be coming from the authorities or from market players. Such is the case with Digital Currency Group (DCG), which is looking to put an end to the lawsuit filed against it.
UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product Preview: No growth expected, GBP could keep falling
The United Kingdom’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) will publish the first release of the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of the year on Friday, August 11, which is expected to remain stuck.