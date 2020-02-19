Ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) thinks the Reserve Bank of India (RBA) will be forced to cut interest rates, as coronavirus outbreak will deliver a material knock to Australia's growth.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could be as low as 1.7% – down significantly from the previous forecast of 2.2%.

Tourism and education sectors are likely to take hit due to virus outbreak. Many Chinese students may not be able to start the new academic year.

Commodity prices could feel the pull of gravity.

On the bright side, weaker AUD would act as cushion.