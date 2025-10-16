S&P Global estimates global tariff costs of $1.2 trillion in 2025

S&P Global projected that US President Donald Trump's tariffs will cost global businesses upward of $1.2 trillion in 2025, with about two-thirds of that cost being passed onto consumers.

S&P said that its estimate of additional expenses for companies is probably conservative, given rising input costs and weaker output. The firm added that tariffs act as de facto taxes on supply chains, diverting profits toward governments and logistics costs.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 98.27, down 0.40% on the day.