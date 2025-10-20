S&P Global downgrades France's credit rating to A+

S&P Global Ratings downgraded France to A+ from AA-, citing the country's budget uncertainty as "elevated" despite the submission of a 2025 draft budget, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

The downgrade means France has lost its AA- rating at two of the three major credit assessors in little more than a month, including downgrades from Fitch and DBRS.

The downgrade followed a week of political turmoil where French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu barely survived two no-confidence votes in parliament. To gain enough support to stay in power, his new government had to sacrifice President Emmanuel Macron's deeply unpopular 2023 pension reform.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading 0.07% higher on the day to trade at 1.1660.