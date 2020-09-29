S&P 500 top movers: Major tech stocks post strong gains, energy stocks lag

- S&P 500 Index struggles to build on Monday's gains.
- Tech stocks are among top gainers on Tuesday.
- Falling crude oil prices weigh on energy stocks.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened little changed on Tuesday and continues to trade in a choppy way as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the first US presidential debate. As of writing, the SPX was down 0.13% on the day at 3,346.
S&P 500 top movers
Technology stocks are among the best performers of the day. As of writing, Paycom Software Inc (PAYC: NYSE) shares were up 4.02% at $302.48. Furthermore, DXC Technology Co (DXC: NYSE), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD: NASDAQ), Arista Networks Inc (ANET: NYSE) and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA: NASDAQ) shares are up between 3.7% and 3%.
On the other hand, the sharp decline witnessed in crude oil prices is weighing on energy shares. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is losing 3.6% on the day at $39.10. Apache Corp (APA: NASDAQ), National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV: NYSE) and Halliburton Co (HAL: NYSE) shares are down 6.7%, 5.9% and 5%, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs ahead of the US presidential debate
The EUR/USD holds firm near 1.1750 as speculative interest keeps moving away from the greenback. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in Europe and cautious ahead of Trump vs Biden.
AUD/USD holds on to gains around in the 0.7130 price zone
The Aussie is among the best performers on greenback’s broad weakness, finding support in firming gold prices. Eyes turn to Chinese official PMIs.
XAU/USD is moving in on a familiar structure in the $1,900s
The price of gold is trading on the bid at $1,897.50 and some 0.88% higher on the day as the US dollar crumbles away.
Presidential Debate Preview: Trump may lose due to his own buildup, market implications
The first presidential debate is set to shake up the elections campaign. President Trump's playing down of challenger Biden's skills may turn into a double-edged sword. Markets will move on implications for a new fiscal relief package.
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.