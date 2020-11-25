S&P 500 top movers: Autodesk Inc climbs to fresh record high on Q3 results

S&P 500 Index posts modest losses on Wedensday.

Autodesk Inc shares register impressive gains on upbeat earnings figures.

Gap Inc (GPS: NYSE) stock falls nearly 20%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the day in the negative territory and struggled to stage a meaningful rebound as the market action remains subdues ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. As of writing, the SPX was down 0.33% on the day at 3,623.

S&P 500 top movers

After the closing bell on Tuesday, Autodesk Inc (ADSK: Nasdaq) reported $952 million revenue in the third quarter and surpassed the analysts' estimate of $942.2 million. Stifel, RBC, Credit Suisse and Baird hiked their price targets after the upbeat report and provided a boost to the software maker's stock. After touching a fresh record high of $282,49, ADSK retreated slightly and was last seen gaining 5.85% on the day at $274.

Among the other top gainers of the day, ETSY Inc (ETSY: Nasdaq), HP Inc (HPQ: NYSE) and PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL: Nasdaq) shares were up 5.6%, 2.65% and 2.6%, respectively.

On the other hand, Gap Inc (GPS: NYSE) announced earnings per share of $0.25 in the third quarter, which fell short of analysts' estimate of $0.32. As of writing, GPS was down 19.6% on the day at $21.59 as the biggest daily percentage decliner.