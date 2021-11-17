  • The S&P 500 is losing 0.33%, at 4,684.81, as Target plunges.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial follows the S&P lead, down 0.50%, at 35,965.49.
  • The heavy-tech Nasdaq Composite rises 0.19%, up to 16,338.50, led by Apple and Tesla.

The S&P 500 retreats from Tuesday’s highs, down some 0.33%, currently at 4,684.81 during the New York session at the time of writing. The market mood is in risk-off mode, portrayed by falling US major equity indices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) also falls 0.50%, at 35,965.49, while the Nasdaq Composite rises 0.19%, up to 16,338.50.

On Wednesday, the US economic docket featured housing data, which came mixed. Building Permits for October rose to 1.65M, higher than the 1.638M expected by analysts. Contrarily, Housing Starts for the same period slowed their pace to 1.52M, lower than the 1.576M foreseen.

Once the data was released, it seemed that traders took some risk off the table as construction slowed down, implying that high material prices and labor shortages are to be blamed. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rise is led by a rally in Apple and Tesla.

Sector-wise, consumer discretionary, and health advance 0.63%, and 0.26%, respectively. On the other hand, the main losers are energy, financials, and industrials, losing 1.42%, 1.26%, and 0.88% each.

In the bond market, the US 10-year benchmark note falls one basis point, sits at 1.616%, undermining the US Dollar Index, which falls 0.12% in the day, at 95.80.

S&P 500 Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The daily chart depicts the S&P 500 has an upward bias, confirmed by the daily moving averages (DMA’s) well located below the index value, with an upward slope. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70, well within overbought conditions, suggesting that a lower correction could happen. 

In the case of a correction, the first support would be the October 26 high at 4,598.53 that confluences with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement as the first support level. In the outcome of a further correction, the October 27 low at 4,553.53 would be the next demand zone.

SP 500 TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS

Overview
Today last price 4684.81
Today Daily Change -15.40
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 4700.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4627.21
Daily SMA50 4499.02
Daily SMA100 4458.99
Daily SMA200 4267.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4712.68
Previous Daily Low 4673.74
Previous Weekly High 4711.34
Previous Weekly Low 4629.37
Previous Monthly High 4608.9
Previous Monthly Low 4270.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4697.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4688.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 4678.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 4656.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 4639.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 4717.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 4734.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 4756.29

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range above 1.1300, eyes on Fed commentary

EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday as it continues to trade above 1.1300. Investors await Fedspeak after the macroeconomic data releases from the euro area and the US failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction. 

GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500

GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.

XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed

Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.

Bitcoin investors shake with fear as Mt. Gox prepares to dump 141,000 BTC

The Bitcoin tokens that Mt.Gox exchange is expected to return to investors and traders were acquired between $100 to $1000. This could trigger a cascading sell-off in Bitcoin. 

Consumers to the Rescue: US economy improves after the weak third quarter

October Retail Sales jump 1.7% more than doubling September’s 0.8%. Consumers shrug off inflation and their own depressed confidence scores.

