S&P 500 slips back under 4700 amid cautious start to week

- The S&P 500 dropped 0.6% on Monday in a cautious start to the week as Omicron fears persist.
- Travel-related companies performer the worst in the US, whilst defensive names did better.
US equities markets have come under pressure on the first trading day of the week after the S&P 500 managed a record high close last Friday at 4712. The index has dropped more than 25 points to current levels in the 4680s, a decline of over 0.5%. Still, the S&P 500 continues to trade within the ranges carved out during the latter part of last week, so Monday’s selling pressure is hardly catastrophic. But it is indicative of markets beginning the week with a sense of caution as worries about the Omicron variant persist and ahead of a deluge of key central bank meetings (most important of which is the Fed) and G10 economic data releases.
The Nasdaq 100 is the worst performing of the major indices, down about 0.9% on the session, though the index looks set to find support above the 16.1K level for a fifth consecutive session. The Dow, meanwhile, is down about 0.7%, while the VIX is up about 1.50 and back above the 20.00 mark, indicative of traders deeming it too soon to completely unwind post-Omicron volatility expectations. Speaking of the new variant, news from the UK seems to have triggered some concern after the UK PM warned of a “tidal wave” of infections, which now apparently already account for around a fifth of the infections in the whole country.
“Creeping headlines about the Omicron variant are weighing on traders' minds”, said analysts at Equiti Capital. Meanwhile, according to analysts at Charles Schwab, “the big unknown is still the Omicron variant and we don't know just yet how that may affect markets and the economy, but as long as that uncertainty exists the volatility is probably going to remain higher”.
Covid-19 fears weighed heavily on the Transportation (-1.2%) and Airline (-3.9%) sectors, with traders citing the possibility that parts of the US follow in the footsteps of Europe in the coming weeks and reimpose restrictions. The uncertain start to the week also weighed on US yields, particularly at the long-end (given that the short-end remains underpinned by expectations for a hawkish Fed midweek), but this has not come to Big Tech’s aide. The S&P 500 Communication Services and Information Technology GICS sectors were down about 0.5% and 0.9% respectively. The more defensive sectors held up better. The Consumer Staples sector was up more than 1.0%, while the S&P 500 Healthcare sector was up 0.9%.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4682.27
|Today Daily Change
|-27.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|4710.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4651.05
|Daily SMA50
|4579.55
|Daily SMA100
|4512.81
|Daily SMA200
|4335.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4712.48
|Previous Daily Low
|4667.81
|Previous Weekly High
|4712.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|4531.9
|Previous Monthly High
|4741.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|4557.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4695.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4684.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4681.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4652.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4636.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4725.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4741.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4770.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD unable to advance beyond 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair recovered from an intraday low of 1.1259, but could not recapture the 1.1300 threshold. Uncertainty about the Omicron variant and central banks’ decisions undermines investors’ mood.
GBP/USD edges higher as greenback loses interest
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3200 during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength amid falling US T-bond yields, the pair is trading above 1.3250.
Gold: Risk-off underpins the bright metal in the near term Premium
Spot gold is up within range on Monday, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce after peaking at 1,791.58. The USD is mixed across the board, driven by a scarce macroeconomic calendar and looming central banks’ decisions, as the Fed, the BoE and the ECB are meant to announce their latest decisions on monetary policy this week.
Ethereum price set to recover as ETH bulls return
ETH underwent a bearish breakout from a pennant pattern last week. Bulls were picking up ETH coins below $3,900, and with European equities firmly in the green this morning, expect some risk-on sentiment to set the tone in cryptocurrencies in the coming days.
