S&P 500: Resistance at 3319/29 caps for a deeper corrective setback – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 ideally holds below resistance at 3319/29 to keep its immediate risk lower for a deeper corrective setback to 3204/00, potentially the 200-day average at 3104, analysts at Credit Suisse apprise.
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 gapped sharply lower on Monday at the open and although the market subsequently managed to recover a good proportion of these losses in the afternoon the price gap from yesterday morning remains intact and with the market still below its 63 and 13-day averages we continue to look for a deeper corrective setback to emerge.”
“Immediate resistance is seen at 3286/92, with the top of the price gap from yesterday at 3319 now ideally capping to keep the immediate risk lower.”
“Support is seen at 3259/57 initially, beneath which should see a move back to 3229 and then a cluster of price supports at 3204/3198, which we look to hold at first. A direct break though can expose the 200-day average at 3104.”
“Above 3319/29 would suggest a deeper recovery can be seen back to the 13-day average and 38.2% retracement of the sell-off at 3362/70, but with this then expected to remain tough resistance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
