S&P 500 Price Analysis: The S&P 500 accelerates past a long standing trendline

- The S&P 500 trades 1.47% higher as the index it's another record high.
- There is a trendline that has been in place since 2012 that has been broken.
S&P 500 weekly chart
The S&P 500 has managed to hit yet another record high despite COVID-19 hanging over the economy like a dark cloud. The record amount of stimulus being pumped into the markets seem to be doing the trick as the US indices rocket higher. Another factor has been the weak US dollar helping investors from abroad to buy stocks that would usually be more expensive. In the UK this can be noted by the widening divergence between the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500.
Today the rally has been led by DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) who have risen by an impressive 10.68%. The firm announced that Topsail RE has selected DXC Technology to deploy an end-to-end solution supporting the complete reinsurance life cycle. Shares in drinks company Brown Foreman also rose over 10% after their latest earnings results showed net income for the quarter to July 31 rose to USD 324 million, or 67 cents a share, vs USD 186 million, or 39 cents a share, in the previous year.
Looking at the weekly S&P 500 chart the price has accelerated out of a trendline that has spanned 8 years to the upside. The trendline runs over the top of the peaks of the uptrend that has been in place since the last financial crises that happened in 2008-9.
It is hard for a technical analyst to project moves to the upside unless using Point and Figure of Fibonacci extensions or projections. The best bet is to ride with the trend until there are signs of a reversal and there are none of these just yet. The 127.2% extension would take the price to 3720.37 and the golden ratio of 161.8% projects the price to hit 4136.15.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3567.75
|Today Daily Change
|51.75
|Today Daily Change %
|1.47
|Today daily open
|3516
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3408.95
|Daily SMA50
|3275.14
|Daily SMA100
|3122.28
|Daily SMA200
|3087.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3519
|Previous Daily Low
|3495.75
|Previous Weekly High
|3508.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3411.75
|Previous Monthly High
|3522.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|3264.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3510.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3504.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3501.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3478.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3524.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3533.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3548
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, despite ADP NFP missed with 428K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at fresh daily lows. The ADP reported an increase of only 428K private-sector jobs in August, below estimates, yet demand for the greenback persist.
GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.3350 afer US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, finding its feet after US ADP NFP missed estimates. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier said the UK refused to guarantee fair competition. BOE Governor Bailey is set to speak later.
XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970
Gold prices dropped further during the American session, falling to $1,937 the lowest since last Friday. From Tuesday’s top it fell more than $50. Yesterday XAU/USD approached the $2,000 area before reversing sharply to the downside.
Bitcon's passivity weighs down the market
Time is running out for Bitcoin if it wants to join the upward race of the Ethereum. The King's crown feels the jolts of the Ether which, with overwhelming authority, is holding the positive tone of the market.
WTI continues to be under pressure and breaks $42 per barrel
There was a decent draw noted in the latest weekly round of Department of Energy data (DoE) in the US. Much of this was expected due to hurricane Laura and yesterday's API figure (-6.4mln) also hinted at the same.