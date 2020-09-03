S&P 500 movers: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA: NASDAQ) falls sharply from record highs

- Wall Street's main indexes suffer heavy losses on Thursday.
- Tech shares among biggest decliners as flight-to-safety takes over.
- Cruise liner shares gain traction on coronavirus vaccine hopes.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) notched a new record high for the eighth straight day on Wednesday but came under strong selling pressure on Thursday. Despite the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US, the lack of progress regarding the next coronavirus aid bill seems to have triggered an overdue correction in the US stock markets. As of writing, the SPX was down 3.15% on a daily basis at 3,467. Additionally, the 11 major sectors of the SPX were
S&P 500 top movers
Technology shares, which registered impressive gains during the latest risk rally, are among the worst performers on Thursday. At the moment, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA: NASDAQ) shares slump by nearly 9% at $523.37. Moreover, Qorvo Inc (QRVO: NASDAQ), Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR: NYSE), Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS: NASDAQ), Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA: NASDAQ) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD: NASDAQ) shares are down between 8.9% and 7.9%.
On the other hand, heightened optimism for a coronavirus vaccine toward the end of the year seems to be helping major cruise liners' shares gain traction. Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL: NYSE) shares are gaining between 5.5% and 4%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
The Aussie remains on the backfoot
AUD/USD trades near fresh weekly lows at 0.7265, as Wall Street’s collapse weighed on the commodity-linked currency. Greenback mixed across the board, but still the strongest.
EUR/USD trims daily losses but bulls remain cautious
After bottoming at 1.1788, EUR/USD returned to the 1.1850 price zone. Strong US employment data ahead of the NFP report was overshadowed by collapsing Wall Street.
XAU/USD finds some support at a technical level near $1925
The US dollar and gold are in an important crossroads at the moment where the current trend is unclear. Longer-term gold has been in an incredible uptrend and since hitting a higher of USD 2,075.14 per troy once the price has pulled back 6.97%.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.