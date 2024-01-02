S&P 500 kicks off 2024 with a bearish tone on Tuesday, slips back towards $4,700

- Tuesday drew the S&P’s rally to a sharp end as risk appetite reverses direction.
- Equities were largely dragged lower by poor showings in tech stocks.
- US data turns red once again, crimping investor confidence.
The Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 major equity index closed Tuesday sharply lower after falling just short of making all-time highs in December. Risk appetite reversed course and turned sharply lower to kick off 2024, drawing the S&P’s recent rally to a quick close as investors pulled back on US economic data misses.
US equities closed out 2023 with a stall in the recent stock rally which helped close out the year with firm gains across major indexes, with the S&P etching in a nine-straight-week upside swing before sinking back on Tuesday as overextended market flows pull back.
The S&P 500 declined over half of a percent on Tuesday, closing down 27 points at $4,742.83. The tech-heavy NASDAQ saw the largest losses on the day, slipping over 1.6% to close at $14,765.94, down nearly 250 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stumped Tuesday’s risk-off flows, closing marginally flat at $37,715.04, rising a scant 0.07% to close 25.5 points higher.
Tech stocks led the charge down the charts as investors pulled back from tech darling Apple (AAPL), which shed 4% on the day following disappointing demand for their latest products, leading Barclay’s to downgrade their outlook on AAPL.
The US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI missed the mark on Tuesday, declining to a four-month low of 47.9 in December versus the market forecast of a steady print of 48.2. Economic data continues to soften in the US, increasing the risk of a “soft landing” economic scenario that threatens to crimp growth and hobble employment, but the Fed will need a bigger push on the inflation front before rates can start coming down.
Wednesday’s US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to improve from 46.7 to 47.1 for December, and markets will be keeping a close eye on the Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes due to publish at 19:00 GMT. Investors will be tearing open the Open Market Committee’s latest minutes to try and draw a bead on how steeply Fed policymakers are leaning towards rate cuts, with some particularly eager market participants anticipating the next rate-cutting cycle to begin as soon as March.
2024’s first trading week will wrap up with US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), slated for Friday. December’s NFP is expected to show US jobs additions easing back slightly from 199K to 168K.
NFP watchers will first have to survive the midweek hump, with ISM Manufacturing and the Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes releasing on Wednesday, followed by Thursday’s ADP Employment Change and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 29.
S&P 500 Technical Outlook
Despite Tuesday’s bearish 2024 kickoff, the S&P remains firmly entrenched in bull country, trading within reach of fresh all-time-highs beyond $4,814.68, and it would take an 8% decline before the major equity index even reached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $4,363.
$4,600 remains a key technical barrier, providing a technical floor for any extended downturns with the 50-day SMA rising into $4,500 to provide additional technical support.
S&P 500 Daily Chart
S&P 500 Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4742.8
|Today Daily Change
|-30.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|4773.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4691.4
|Daily SMA50
|4517.19
|Daily SMA100
|4451.7
|Daily SMA200
|4368.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4794.65
|Previous Daily Low
|4762.92
|Previous Weekly High
|4794.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|4750.25
|Previous Monthly High
|4794.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|4542.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4775.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4782.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4759.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4745.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4727.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4791.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4808.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4822.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Australian Dollar consolidates above a major level ahead of US PMI, FOMC Minutes Premium
Australian Dollar faced challenges as investors returned to the US Dollar. Australian economic data will be crucial for RBA’s policy-tightening decision. RBA internal documents mentioned pressure on domestic tourism and the cost of living. A Chinese official has urged Taiwan's people to make a "correct choice" in the January 13 presidential and parliamentary elections. Traders reconsider the possibility of rate cuts by the Fed in the first quarter of 2024.
EUR/USD slumps to 1.0900 area after mixed US data Premium
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory near 1.0900. The data from the US showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in higher than expected in December, while JOLTS Job Openings declined modestly in November.
Gold accelerates its decline ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes Premium
Gold came under bearish pressure and declined below $2,040 in the American session on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield builds on Tuesday's rebound and pushes higher toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Bitcoin price trades above $45,000 even as spot BTC ETF applicants cut it close with the SEC
Bitcoin price made headlines over the past few days for reclaiming a crucial resistance as support after nearly two years. The bullishness ahead of the anticipated spot BTC ETF approval is showing its effect on the cryptocurrency.
ISM: There was no soft landing for manufacturing in 2023
December marked the 14th month of contraction for ISM manufacturing, at least it was a slightly milder pace of contraction. Production is back above 50 and November's jump in prices proved to be the anomaly we suspected it would be.