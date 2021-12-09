S&P 500 Index to stage a strong recovery towards new 2021 highs – Credit Suisse

“Near-term support moves to 4632/4588 initially, which now ideally holds. Only a weekly close below 4529 though would raise the prospect of a lengthier and more damaging correction and ‘risk off’ phase, with support seen next at 4448/38 and then more importantly at the 200-day average at 4313.”

“We look for a break above 4703 to reinforce this further for strength back to the current high and our Q4 objective at 4744/50. Whilst this should again be respected, we look for a break in due course, with resistance then seen next at 4800 and with trend resistance from April now at 4822.”

The S&P 500 Index has essentially held above the 63-day average at 4532 and after a wobbly couple of sessions, the market has surged back higher. Economists at Credit Suisse look for a resumption of the core bull trend and a move to new 2021 highs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.