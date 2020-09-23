S&P 500 Index to lose the 3200 level – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 ideally holds below resistance at 3319/29 to keep its immediate risk lower for a deeper corrective setback with support seen at 3204/00 and potentially the 200-day average at 3105, analysts at Credit Suisse inform.
S&P 500 Index: Rotation needs macro support – Charles Schwab
Equity Markets to extend the correction another 10% – Morgan Stanley
“The S&P 500 has rebounded although on slightly decreased volume but still remains capped ahead of its 13-day average, currently seen at 3362 as well as the top of its short-term down channel, seen lower today at 3347 and our bias remains to view this as a temporary bounce ahead of a deeper correction lower emerging.”
“Support is seen at 3303/01 initially, with a break below 3271 now needed to clear the way for a move back to 3229 and then a cluster of price supports at 3204/3198, which we look to hold at first. A direct break though can expose the 200-day average at 3105.”
“Above 3319/29 would suggest a deeper recovery can be seen back to 3345/47, potentially the 13-day average and 38.2% retracement of the selloff at 3362/70, but with this expected to remain tough resistance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
