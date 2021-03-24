S&P 500 Index: Support for a setback seen at 3886/84 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 is expected to see a lengthier consolidation and range-trading phase with supports for a setback seen at 3887/84, then more importantly at the 63-day average at 3839, as reported by the Credit Suisse analyst team.
See: S&P 500 Index to surge higher to 4100 in the next 12 months – Deutsche Bank
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 rebound has stalled as suspected and our base case scenario remains that the market is in a broader consolidation phase, and we continue to look for further neutral range trading, albeit with the immediate risk seen slightly lower in the range.”
“Key near-term support stays seen at the recent low and 38.2% retracement of the March rally at 3886/84. Beneath here can clear the way for a deeper corrective setback with price support seen at 3874 next, ahead of 3854/52 and then what we view as more important support from the 63-day average, now at 3839, ahead of which we look for a better floor.”
“Resistance moves to 3927 initially, then 3937, with a break above 3955 needed for a move back to 3970/80, but with fresh sellers expected here. Above 3984 is needed to reassert the broader uptrend, for 4000 initially.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
Shallow XAU/USD rebound fails to convince bulls
XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Wednesday. USD starts to gather strength as 10-year US T-bond yield turns north. Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a bearish bias.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.