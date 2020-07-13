S&P 500 index Price Analysis: Bulls in charge until a break below support structure

The S&P 500 is showing no signs of entry at this juncture until it either breaks upside structure, weekly resistance, or fails and break structure to the downside.

Prudent tradesr will want to see confirmation one way or the other.

The following is a top-down analysis of the structure of the market.

For a full run down on what to expect from this market for this week, see here: S&P 500 Index Forecast: Bank's earnings in focus, COVID-19 induced insolvency fears simmer away

Daily chart

As we can see, in the following chart, the market is at weekly resistance.

The weekly resistance is easily seen here:

Fron a nearer-term outlook, there is nothing here for the bears and bulls remaining charge with price above the 21-hour moving average and bullish MACD.