Wall Street's main indexes opened near Thursday's closing levels.

Fİnancial shares decline on the last day of the week.

Five major S&P 500 sectors trade in the positive territory.

Major equity indexes in the US opened little changed on Friday in the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.15% on the day at 3,575, the Nasdaq Composite was losing 0.12% at 11,970 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was falling 0.17% at 29,431.

Five out of 11 major S&P 500 sectors trade in the positive territory on Friday with the defensive Utilities Index leading the gainers by rising 0.6%. On the other hand, the Financials Index is down 0.6%.

Among the S&P 500-listed stocks, the Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP: NASDAQ) and ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) both gain around 3%. FirstEnergy Corp (FE: NYSE) is the worst performer in the early trade, falling nearly 5% at $27.70.

S&P 500 chart (daily)