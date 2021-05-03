S&P 500 Index opens in positive territory above 4,200 following Friday's drop

- Wall Street's main indexes started March on a firm footing.
- Defensive sectors trade in the negative territory after the opening bell.
Following Friday's drop, major equity indexes in the US opened higher on Monday. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.45% on the day at 4,201, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.75% ar 34,126 and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 0.15% at 13,881.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is rising 1.8% on the day supported by a more than 1% increase seen in the US crude oil prices.
On the other hand, the defensive sectors, the Utilities Index and the Real Estate Index, both trade in the negative territory after the opening bell.
Later in the session, the ISM's April Manufacturing PMI report and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech will be watched closely by market participants.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.20 ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2050, rising from the lows as the US dollar is dragged down by falling Treasury yields. The euro benefits from the EU's intention to loosen travel restrictions amid vaccination progress. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.39 amid vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has bounced amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US data is awaited.
XAU/USD breaks above downtrend resistance, building on lower yields, levels
Gold has been riding as US Treasury yields are retreating. XAU/USD is on course to break above the downtrend resistance line. Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned positive, providing another oomph to bulls.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?