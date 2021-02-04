S&P 500 Index: High-level consolidation phase to develop beneath 3850 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index edged a little higher on Wednesday but it is expected to stay capped at 3850 for now for a high-level consolidation phase following its bearish “reversal week”, with support seen at 3792/73.
See – S&P 500 Index: Recent comparisons to the tech bubble are misplaced – Morgan Stanley
Key quotes
“S&P 500 still remains capped at what we see as more important resistance at the 3837/50 price gap. With a large bearish ‘reversal week’ in place our bias remains for this to continue to cap for now for a phase of high-level consolidation.”
“Support moves to 3817 initially, then the price gap from Tuesday morning at 3792/73. Below here remains needed to reinforce a sideways ranging phase for a fall back to 3726, then more important support, starting at 3694 and stretching down to the low for the year at 3663.”
“Above 3850 would increase the risk the setback may already be over for a move back to the 3871 high and eventually our long-held 3900 ‘measured triangle objective’.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends advance as BOE's Governor Bailey hits the wires
GBP/USD trades firmly above the 1.2650 level after the UK Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, and hinted no rush in moving into negative rates. Slightly optimistic outlook adds to pound's strength.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact
XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816. Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery. RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.