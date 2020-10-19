S&P 500 Futures: Tests 3,500 after Pharmamar says Aplidin drug is enormously promising in treating COVID-19

With the global COVID-19 count topping 40 million, amid the latest surge in the European coronavirus cases, Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar came out with a piece of welcome news, citing that its cancer drug - Aplidin is enormously promising in treating COVID-19.

This comes after the Spanish pharma giant said Friday, a clinical trial of its cancer drug Aplidin to treat adult patients with COVID-19 was successful and it now aims to start phase III trials.

The statement read: "With these data, the company will begin, in the next few days, conversations with the regulatory agencies to define the next phase III pivotal study for plitidepsin (Aplidin) in patients with COVID-19, who require hospitalization."

Note that the drug is approved in Australia for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

