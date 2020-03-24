S&P 500 futures jump 5% and hit the limit-up band of 2,333.50

Despite the slump in the UK and Euro area services sector activity as well as the contraction in the factories, which points towards a recession, the risk-on trading action in the European trading remains unperturbed.
Markets continue to cheer the stimulus measures deployed by the German government and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Further, the prospects of the US Congress reaching the economic package deal against the virus spread also added to the renewed optimism across the global markets.
The market mood received a further boost amid signs of a likely slowdown in the virus spread in Italy, the new epicenter of the outbreak. Italy’s new coronavirus cases fall for a second day to near 700, slightly less than the previous day.
Subsequently, S&P 500 futures extend the rally by 5% and hit the limit-up band of 2,333.50. Among the European indices, the pan European benchmark, EuroStoxx 50 is up 5.80%, Germany’s DAX jump 6.50% while the UK’s FTSE 100 jumps 4+% and French CAC 40 gains nearly 4% so far this session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid disappointing PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08 but below the highs, after French and German services PMIs have plummeted, showing the devastating effect of coronavirus on the economy. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited.
GBP/USD tops 1.17 amid upbeat market mood, shrugging off weak PMIs
GBP/USD is trading above 1.17 as the dollar retreats after the Fed's open-ended QE announcement on Monday. Sterling is ignoring the plunge in UK Services PMI to 35.7 and the lockdown in the UK.
Forex Today: Dollar down, stocks up on three encouraging factors, PMIs and coronavirus news eyed
The market mood is positive with stocks rising and the US dollar retreating amid several upbeat developments related to coronavirus. It is the US dollar vs. the rest and the greenback is on the losing side.
Gold rallies to 1-1/2 week tops, approaching $1600 mark
Gold gained some strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The precious metal maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near 1-1/2 week tops, just below the $1590 region.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.