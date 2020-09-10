- S&P 500 Futures eases from 3,423 amid mixed clues, a light calendar.
- Data from Japan, Australia came in mixed, Tokyo to offer leeway in virus-led restrictions.
- ECB to offer no rate change, less likely to alter economic forecasts drastically.
- US House Speaker Pelosi warns the UK for their move on Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
S&P 500 Futures stays sluggish around 3,397, down 0.08% on a day, during the early Thursday. The US equity derivative bounced off the lowest levels since August 06 on Wednesday. Though, failure to gain a major bullish impulse keeps traders worried ahead of the key events.
Read: Wall Street Close: Buyers market, tech bounces back
Chatters concerning the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers’ latest optimism joined talks between the US and TikTok parent ByteDance offered notable gains to the risk barometer early. Also supporting the positive sentiment could be Tokyo’s easing of the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led restrictions from the toughest levels by one notch.
On the contrary, upbeat readings of Japanese Machinery Orders confront weaker than forecast Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations to question the risk-on mood. Further, the European Union’s (EU) consideration of legal action against the UK and the US warning to not break the Good Friday Treaty added to the cautious sentiment.
Additionally, increasing odds that the ECB may disappoint the markets, even as no change is expected in the monetary policy, play their part in the pre-event trading lull.
Elsewhere, the COVID-19 numbers in India registered the global record while rising above 95,000 in a single day on Wednesday, which in turn probes the market optimists.
Moving on, the traders will keep eyes on the risk catalyst amid a light calendar. Though, weekly Jobless Claims from the US may offer intermediate moves to the intraday traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations.
GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.
Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB
Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.