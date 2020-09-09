Wall Street Close: Buyers market, tech bounces back

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 439.78 points or 1.6%.
  • S&P 500 gained 67.22 points, or 2.02%.
  • Nasdaq composite added 293.87 points, or 2.71%.

US stocks on Wall Street bounced on Wednesday and climbed back from the lowest grounds since the start of August's trade. 

The main indexes snapped a three-session losing skid as investors piled in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks following the day when the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory,  ending 10% below its Sept. 2 record closing high.

On the tech front,  the top three US public companies by market capitalization,  Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corp MSFT and Amazon.com Inc AMZN, each rose by at least 3%. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc TSLA shares recovered after suffering their biggest one-day percentage drop in the prior session.

Other stay-at-home winners such as Facebook Inc FB and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOG also made their comebacks. 

The only data on the slate was US July JOLTS job openings that were 6618, compared with 6001 in June.

Given an absence of fresh economic news or new policy initiatives, the price action suggests that strong buying interest remains on market corrections given the backdrop of ample central bank liquidity,

analysts at ANZ bank explained. 

SP 500 levels

 

Overview
Today last price 3412.75
Today Daily Change 39.50
Today Daily Change % 1.17
Today daily open 3373.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3433.98
Daily SMA50 3314.28
Daily SMA100 3154.12
Daily SMA200 3095.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3444.25
Previous Daily Low 3340
Previous Weekly High 3587
Previous Weekly Low 3350.75
Previous Monthly High 3522.75
Previous Monthly Low 3264.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3379.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3404.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 3327.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 3281.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 3223.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 3431.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 3490.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 3535.92

 

 

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

