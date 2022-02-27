S&P 500 Futures drop 2.50% as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

- Global markets began the week on a back foot on Russia-Ukraine headlines.
- Russia-Ukraine agrees to talk peace but Moscow keeps nuclear facilities on high alert.
- Western sanctions cripple Russia's economy, oil in focus.
- Second-tier US data may entertain traders ahead of Friday’s US NFP, nothing more important than geopolitics.
Market sentiment remains sour as weekend headlines couldn’t placate fears of a full-fledged war between Ukraine and Russia, despite the latest agreement to talk for peace. While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures decline 2.5% to 4,275 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields struggle around 1.96% by the press time.
The West agreed to cut some of the Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, also marked sanctions on the Russian central bank, to portray their dislike of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. In a reaction, Russian President Vladimir Putin puts nuclear deterrence forces on high alert and offered another blow to the market sentiment.
However, headlines conveying the Ukraine-Russia peace talks, at the Belarus-Ukrainian border, may offer a sigh of relief but global uncertainty keeps optimists at bay.
It’s worth noting that the US dollar cheers the market’s risk-off mood, which in turn drowns Antipodeans. However, firmer oil prices keep CAD buyers hopeful.
Despite fewer hopes of a settlement of geopolitical disputes between Kyiv and Moscow, any progress in talks will offer a good start to the week’s trading, especially to the riskier assets. However, any negatives won’t be taken lightly and can trigger a rush to risk-safety that propelled the US dollar and gold to the multi-month high in the last week.
Hence, markets are dicey amid growing anxiety over the Russia-Ukraine stand-off and hence traders should remain cautious.
Read: Ukraine and Russia are set to hold negotiations at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to fill 100-pip gap under 1.1200 even ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1200, following a week-start downside gap of nearly 100-pips to fresh 2021 lows. Hopes of peace revive as Russia-Ukraine negotiations on Monday post- Moscow’s high alert to nuclear stations and Western sanctions on Russia.
GBP/USD: Bears keep 1.3280 on the radar
GBP/USD picks up bids to fill the week-start gap. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of previous support line. Bearish MACD, descending RSI line joins sustained trading below key support to favor sellers. 100-DMA adds to the upside filters, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level lures bears.
AUD/USD: A trip into the 0.7090's could be on the cards amid Ukraine turmoil
AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.7200 in a risk-off environment at the start of the week as markets weigh the Ukraine crisis risks following the latest developments from over the weekend. This puts an emphasis on the downside with the price at a critical juncture.
Bitcoin sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis
BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend. Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.
S&P 500 Futures drop 2.50% as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Global markets began the week on a back foot on Russia-Ukraine headlines. Russia-Ukraine agrees to talk peace but Moscow keeps nuclear facilities on high alert. Western sanctions cripple Russia's economy, oil in focus.