S&P 500 Futures consolidate recent losses amid pullback in US 10-year Treasury yields

- S&P 500 Futures pick-up bids near the weekly low, US 10-year Treasury yields ease from yearly top.
- US-China trade headlines, America-Iran tussle fail to get major attention amid global bond rout.
- US stimulus chatters, PCE data will be eyed, bond coupon moves keep the driver’s seat.
S&P 500 Futures retrace from the weekly low while rising to 3,840, up 0.30% intraday, during early Friday. The risk barometer marked the heaviest drop in a month the previous day as global markets got swayed by the slump in the bond coupon. However, the latest pullback in Treasury yields seems to have offered US stock futures’ an immediate relief.
The US 10-year Treasury yields rose to the highest since February 2020 while those from Japan, Australia and New Zealand also refreshed the multi-month tops the previous day. The moves ignored central bankers’ efforts to tame the reflation fears and took a tool on Wall Street.
It’s worth mentioning that the jump in the yields also favored the US dollar index (DXY) to stage the strongest comeback in seven weeks while also exerting downside pressure on commodities and Antipodeans.
Recently, news of the US trade warning to China and missile attack on Iran-backed militant group couldn’t impress markets. Though, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hint to include a minimum wage hike in the $1.9 trillion covid relief stimulus seems to have helped the counter-trend traders.
That said, stocks in Asia-Pacific remain offered while gold prints mild gains and WTI stays depressed by press time.
Given the market’s attention on the global bond performance, the US covid aid package updates and the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE)-Price Index for January will be the key to watch. It should also be noted that any surprise announcements by central bankers, especially the Fed, will also have their impact on the market moves and must not be missed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured around 0.7850 as US dollar rebounds
AUD/USD trades around 0.7850. reversing a quick drop to 0.7825 region, as the US dollar rebounds amid a tepid risk tone. Rally in global yields weighed down on stocks, Vaccine, stimulus updates awaited.
Ethereum on the cusp of further losses, $1,500 probes sellers
Having conquered a two-month-old support line, now resistance, Ethererum bears are catching breather around $1,520 during the early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the ETH/USD pair bounces off 50-day SMA.
Gold extends the heaviest drop in three weeks below $1,800
Gold prices drops, down 0.13% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal tracks the corrective pullback in S&P 500 Futures after the Treasury yields roiled global markets the previous day. US stimulus, PCE data will be the key but bond moves keep the driver’s seat.
NZD/USD drops to key support on risk-off, RBNZ Governor Orr's comments
NZD/USD tests former resistance-turned-support at 0.7315. RBNZ's Governor Orr says negative rates are an option. The 10-year US Treasury yield clocked a fresh 12-month high of 1.55% during the overnight trade.
Dollar Index's recovery rally stalls as US 10-year yield recedes from 12-month highs
The DXY's recovery rally from the seven-week low of 89.68 reached early Thursday has stalled, with the US 10-year Treasury yield retreating from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.49%. As such, stocks came under pressure on Thursday, boosting haven demand for the greenback.