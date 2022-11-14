S&P 500 Future, yields portray cautious mood as US President Biden hints at tough talks with China’s Xi

- Market sentiment fades previous optimism ahead of the key G20 updates.
- US President Biden, China’s Xi will meet each other on the sidelines of G20 around 09:30 GMT.
- Fed’s Waller cited the need more evidence to confirm bearish bias and stayed hopeful of 50 bps rate hike in December.
- Talks of Fed’s pivot can keep optimists on the table if risk catalysts offer positive surprise.
After witnessing multiple days of optimism, markets remain sidelined, mildly offered, during Monday’s Asian session. The reason could be linked to the latest comments from US President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller. Also allowing the bulls to take a breather is the lack of major data/events.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures retreat from a one-month high, down 0.30% intraday near 3,990, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rise six basis points (bps) to 3.89%, printing the first daily gains in four.
That said, Reuters quotes US President Biden as saying that the US communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, with tough talks almost certain in the days ahead. The news also mentioned, “The United States would ‘compete vigorously’ with Beijing while "ensuring competition does not veer into conflict", said Biden, stressing the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait during an address to the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. He arrived in Bali on Sunday night.” On the same line, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also mentioned, per Reuters, “Biden-Xi meeting aimed at stabilizing u.s. relationship with china, but have been clear about national security concerns.”
Elsewhere, Fed’s Waller said, “Rates will not fall until there is ‘clear, strong evidence’ inflation is falling.” The policymaker, however, also mentioned that the Fed can begin to consider moving at a slower pace.
It should be noted that the downbeat prints of US consumer-centric data allowed the US dollar bears to sneak in during the last week. Among them, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the first readings of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index were the keys. Also likely to have improved the market sentiment was Moscow’s retreat from Kherson.
However, anxiety ahead of today’s gathering of the Group of 20 Nations (G20) in Bali appears to weigh on the market sentiment as US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet face-to-face for the first time in three years.
Given the sour geopolitical ties between Washington and Beijing, as well as talks that the UK and Europe could snub Russia, the risk-off mood is likely to prevail, which in turn could allow the US Dollar (USD) to pare recent losses. However, major attention will be given to the US Retail Sales and the Fedspeak for clear directions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD remains pressured below 0.6700 ahead of Biden-Xi meeting
AUDUSD is unable to capitalize on a rally in Chinese stocks, as investors cheer China's new policy framework on the property sector and covid restrictions. The US Dollar rebounds amid higher Treasury yields and ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting.
EURUSD eases from six-month-old resistance zone surrounding 1.0350
EURUSD consolidates the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 as it prints 0.70% intraday loss, the first in three days, around 1.0330 during Monday’s Asian session. The major currency pair retreats from a six-month-old horizontal resistance area amid the overbought RSI (14) line.
Gold pulls back towards $1,750 ahead of Biden-Xi talks, Fed’s pivot eyed
Gold price (XAUUSD) consolidates the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 around $1,762 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal prints mild losses inside a one-week-old bullish chart pattern.
Crypto experts allege Gate.io and Crypto.com could collapse like FTX: Accident or proof-of-reserves?
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapse highlighted the importance of proof-of-reserves for centralized exchanges. When confirming the availability of funds on Crypto.com, cold storage information revealed a suspicious transfer of 320,000 Ether to Gate.io.
The Week Ahead: UK budget, UK CPI and China retail sales in focus
China retail sales (Oct). Last week’s China trade numbers for October showed that imports and exports fell into negative territory, speaking to the fact that the Chinese economy has continued to underperform.