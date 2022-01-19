S&P 500 dips again after failing to reclaim 4600 level, now down more than 4.0% on the year

- US equities dipped again on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 failing to reclaim 4600 and down over 4.0% in 2022.
- The Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.2% and the Dow fell 0.3%.
US equity markets have been under modest selling pressure on Wednesday, with market commentators citing continued fears about Fed tightening and higher interest rates, but also describing the day as one of consolidation. The S&P 500 dropped about 0.1% to trade close to 4570, after hitting fresh weekly and annual lows in the 4560s, with traders eyeing a test of the 4530ish lows printed back on December 20. The index attempted but failed to recover back above 4600. On the week, the index is now down about 2.0%, taking on the year losses to about 4.3%. The sectoral performance was mixed but indicative of a defensive bias, given outperformance in the S&P 500 GICS Consumer Staples (+1.2%) and Utilities (+0.9%) sectors.
The S&P 500 GICS Financials sector was the underperformer, shedding about 1.1% as US yields pull back from recent highs (the 10-year was down about 4bps to 1.83%) and following recent downbeat earnings. In fairness, Q4 results from Morgan Stanley (+2.2%) and Bank of America (+0.8%) were better received, but not enough to turn the tide for the sector. Meanwhile, the easing in yields gave the recently battered tech sector some respite. Despite the recent upside in crude oil prices, the energy sector was broadly flat.
Looking at the other major US indices, the Dow was down just over 0.3% while the Nasdaq 100 was flat, with the latter recovering back to 15.2K after printing fresh 2022 lows under 15.15K. The indices are down just under 3.0% and nearly 7.0% respectively on the year. In a sign of further choppiness ahead, the S&P 500 CBOE volatility index or VIX hit fresh highs for the year just under 24.0, substantially up from this year’s starting levels in the 16.0s. The VIX remains well below its post-Omicron peaks near 36.0.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4567.87
|Today Daily Change
|-11.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|4578.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4719.66
|Daily SMA50
|4677.89
|Daily SMA100
|4581.53
|Daily SMA200
|4435.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4648.67
|Previous Daily Low
|4566.91
|Previous Weekly High
|4744.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|4579.53
|Previous Monthly High
|4812.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|4492.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4598.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4617.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4547.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4516.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4465.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4629.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4679.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4711.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
