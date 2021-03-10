S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Can stocks hold the momentum as inflation subdued

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 10:

After Tuesday's stellar gains markets are looking for further bullish direction on Wednesday. The US 10 year is slightly higher at 1.56% and all eyes will be on Wednesday's 10 Year auction, at 1800 GMT/1400 EST. US CPI comes in pretty much in line with expectations at 0.4% for the month, 1.7% for the year.

See Forex Today

The Dollar is slightly stronger this morning at 1.1890 versus the Euro, Oil is higher with WTI at $64.50 up 0.8%.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

European markets are mixed with EuroStoxx up 0.8%, FTSE down 0.1% and Dax up 0.5%.

US futures have turned around on the back of CPI numbers and are all in the green now. Dow is up 0.5%, S&P up 0.4% and Nasdaq ahead by 0.5%.

S&P 500 News today

US Stimulus bill due to pass on Wednesday, House meets at 0900 EST 1400 GMT for a two-hour debate before voting on the bill.

Wall Street analysts are raising corporate profit targets after S&P 500 earnings showed a 4% rise in Q4 2020 according to Reuters.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers will bring forward legislation to make it easier for news companies to negotiate collective agreements with large tech platforms such as Facebook and Google-Reuters.

ING sees US 10 Year topping 2% in Q2 2021. Could spike "well above"-CNBC.

German Chancellor Merkel says another difficult 3 or 4 months to go in relation to the pandemic.

Tesla adds $106 billion in market cap on Tuesday as it surges nearly 20%.

Disney+ announces it has passed 100 million subscribers.

Roblox launches on Wednesday via a direct listing on the NYSE. NYSE set a reference price of $45 a share on Tuesday.

AerCap and GE announce a deal for GE's aviation business. GE is to pay down debt with the proceeds.

Gamestop keeps on going! Shares up 11% in pre-market.

American Express says likely not all employees will return to the office once the pandemic ends, will consider hiring remote workers.

Apple: To establish a European silicon design centre in Munich. Also increases European presence in Ireland with new office space in Cork where it has its European HQ.

BioNTech and Pfizer: European Commission gets an extra 4 million doses of companies covid 19 vaccine.

AMC results due out after the close today shares up 7% pre-market.

Facebook to launch Instagram Lite for countries with poor internet connectivity speeds. Works on as low as 2G networks, Reuters.

Twitter: Russia says slow down! Russia is to slow down the speed of Twitter in response to alleged failure to remove banned content-Reuters.

Eli Lilly said its covid-19 antibody therapy reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% in a study, CNBC.

Express (EXPR) EPS loss of $0.66 versus $0.88 expected, shares up 21% in pre-market.

Coherent announced a revised agreement in its merger with Lumentum. $175 in cash plus 1.0109 Lumentum shares for each share held.

Toll Brothers announces a large increase in its dividend. Shares up 1.6%.

Ups and Downs

Chevron: Scotiabank raises price target. Evercore ISI reiterates Chevron as a top pick.

Draftkings: Jefferies and Rosenblatt both raise price target.

Apple: Wedbush adds to its best ideas list according to CNBC.

General Motors: Morgan Stanley reiterates as a top pick. CNBC

Sundial Growers: Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage with a neutral rating, price target $1.15. BMO downgrades SNDL to underperform, price target of $0.40.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.