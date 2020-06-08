Randy Frederick from Charles Schwab expects a 5%-10% pullback as the S&P 500 chart shows similarities with the 2009 trend before the market rally continues towards the 3,386 all-time high.
Key quotes
“I would watch the 3,137 level as the first downside support. Below that I would focus on the 200-day SMA (now at 3,007). On the upside, the all-time high of 3,386 now looks like it could be reached within the next few weeks.”
“I would not be surprised if the S&P 500 experiences a 5% to 10% pullback before this is all over. And as the current trend remains remarkably similar to 2009, we could be due for it at any time. The S&P 500 fell 7% from 6/12/09 - 7/10/09, before the recovery continued.”
“From a growth standpoint, Q1 EPS was -7.7% y/o/y; Q1 revenue was +0.9% y/o/y. This compares to +0.6% and +3.4% respectively in Q4.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
