One stock that shows some very strong seasonals is Southwest Airlines. With the company recently employing 4,500 more staff, and footfall expects to increase in airports, is this a great stock to consider buying into the end of the year?

Over the last 10 years, Southwest Airlines has risen 90% of the time between August 26 and December 01 with an average return of +16.53%. The largest gain was in 2013 with a 40.24% gain. The largest loss was in 2018 with a -10.74% loss.

Major Trade Risks: Any new COVID-19 variant has the potential to slow down global recovery and prevent air travel.

