South Korean Finance Minister, Choi Sang-mok, said on Thursday that the officials will prepare foreign exchange (FX) stability and liquidity measures in the 2025 policy plan.
Key quotes
Will take market-stabilising measures if volatility is excessive.
Will prepare FX stability and liquidity measures in the 2025 policy plan.
Market reaction
At the press time, the USD/KRW pair was down 0.44% on the day to trade at 1452.88.
