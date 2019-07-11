Sources: US will not blacklist Iran's foreign minister, for now – Reuters

A latest news report from Reuters depends upon two sources familiar with the matter while mentioning that the US has decided not to impose sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for now.

The news report further mentioned that the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on June 24 had said Zarif would be blacklisted that week.

While the US move is considered to be diplomatic and can have a negative impact on oil prices, immediate market reaction to the same was null by the press time.