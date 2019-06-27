Sources: US-China reported to have reached a trade truce – SCMP

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) carries fresh headlines, citing sources that the US and China are said to have reached a trade truce even before the G20 has started and before the Trump and Xi scheduled meeting this Saturday.

Key Points:

Fresh tariffs expected to be delayed. With two sides preparing separate statements. Donald Trump's decision to delay additional tariffs was Xi Jinping's price for holding this week's meeting with him, sources said. Details of the agreement are being laid out.

The trade positive headlines appear to have virtually no impact on the markets, with the Aussie still holding near the daily tops, a hairline shy of the 0.70 handle while the USD/JPY pair trades flat around 107.75 level.